To run or not to run? Rock 'n' Roll Savannah marathon still hinges on COVID numbers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Op-Ed: Idaho needs media literacy to combat COVID-19 misinformation
Jason Momoa Becomes Duncan Idaho in the Latest Dune Featurette
Caldwell-Pope explains the art of wing defense
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Vaccine mandate bill attempts to reconvene Idaho Legislature
Portland State Vikings sweep Eastern Washington and Idaho in volleyball
Idaho Mothers Against Drunk Driving reminding everyone to 'make a plan'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Coeur d’Alene School Board meets for first time since protest forced cancellation
Family says child bullied for wearing mask at school
New milk delivery business launching in eastern Idaho
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
McGeachin issues another executive order in Little’s absence, this time for vaccine mandates
Mike Simpson, Bryan Smith will vie for seat to represent Idaho’s 2nd congressional district
Idaho National Guard boss shuns lt. governor border request
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
James “Jim” Wilbur Hunt Sr
Albert “Al” Vernon Ellingson
Idaho Officials Could Be Jailed for Vaccine Mandates
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
To run or not to run? Rock 'n' Roll Savannah marathon still hinges on COVID numbers
Joseph Leonard - WSAV-TV
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon has been an important event not only for runners but for the economy of the Hostess City. The event was canceled last year
Read Full Story on wsav.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Georgia Supreme Court sides with property owner over state DOT
Georgia ranks high in food deserts and insecurity, senators told
CCHS Class of 1981 celebrate 40-year reunion
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL