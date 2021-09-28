Today is National Voter Registration Day. Here's how to register in California
Today is National Voter Registration Day. Here's how to register in California
Mila Jasper - Sacramento Bee on MSN.com
9/28/21
Join the Community
shares
If you missed out on voting in the California recall election, don’t let it happen again. Register online or by mail.
Read Full Story on sacbee.com
