Tommy Thompson talks bridging political divide, future of UW System at UW-Oshkosh event
Tommy Thompson talks bridging political divide, future of UW System at UW-Oshkosh event
Katy Macek, The Oshkosh Northwestern - Northwestern Media on MSN.com
10/7/21
UW-Oshkosh professor Michael Ford sat down with UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson Wednesday to discuss his many years in public service.
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
Wisconsin Republicans pitch housing fix by cutting red tape for builders
GOP election attorney: Subpoenas stand, working with cities on cooperation
