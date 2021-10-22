Tree Planting Ceremony In Newark Will Honor COVID Victims
Tree Planting Ceremony In Newark Will Honor COVID Victims
Eric Kiefer - Patch on MSN.com
10/22/21
A special tree planting ceremony and art showcase will be held on Oct. 30 in Newark to honor loved ones lost to the coronavirus.
