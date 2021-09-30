Troopers investigate crash on US 301 in Florence County; avoid the area
Troopers investigate crash on US 301 in Florence County; avoid the area
Susan Hardin - WBTW
9/30/21
Drivers are being asked to avoid an area of US 301 in Florence County because of a crash. South Carolina highway troopers are investigating a crash on US 301
