Troubled German pop singer sells Cape Coral home for $890K, goes north ... to Punta Gorda
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
420 friendly hotels in Denver, Colorado
Fort Morgan Library & Museum events in full swing for fall season
FeelLove Coffee brings quality, ‘eclectic’ coffee shop to downtown Loveland
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Prep Volleyball: Prairie showing great improvement from last season
420 friendly hotels in Denver, Colorado
Fort Morgan Library & Museum events in full swing for fall season
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
420 friendly hotels in Denver, Colorado
Fort Morgan Library & Museum events in full swing for fall season
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Troubled German pop singer sells Cape Coral home for $890K, goes north ... to Punta Gorda
Michael Braun - News-Press on MSN.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
Wendler sold his SW 17th Place home— a 3-bedroom, 2,241-square-foot home that he purchased for nearly $475,000 — for almost twice that at $890,000.
Read Full Story on news-press.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Brian Laundrie's father joins search of Florida wildlife reserve for 23-year-old son, lawyer says
Florida submits plan for final $2.3 billion in school relief
Banesco USA and ABANCA USA Announce $35.9 Million Syndicated Loan to Finance Multifamily Project in Tampa, FL
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL