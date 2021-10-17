Trump loyalists are leading a 'takeover' of local Republican parties across Georgia
.
Trump loyalists are leading a 'takeover' of local Republican parties across Georgia
John L. Dorman - Business Insider on MSN.com
10/17/21
Trump boosters are now driving the agenda within local GOP chapters, especially as the former president continues to tease a potential 2024 campaign.
