Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks' official account
Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks' official account
ABC News - ABC
10/24/21
Twitter has suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post about a transgender woman over violation of the social media company’s rules
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
