Two houses catch fire on adjacent streets; arson suspected
Amanda Johnson,Jennifer Lott - KPLC
10/17/21
Early Sunday morning, the Lake Charles Fire Department responded to house fires on Rose Street and Tulip Street, in neighboring blocks. No additional details are available at this time.
Read Full Story on kplctv.com
