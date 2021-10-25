Two killed and a child injured in head-on collision on Frye Bridge Road in Davidson County on Saturday
Two killed and a child injured in head-on collision on Frye Bridge Road in Davidson County on Saturday
Sharon Myers - The Dispatch
10/25/21
Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a head-on collision on Frye Bride Road in Davidson County on Saturday.
Read Full Story on the-dispatch.com
