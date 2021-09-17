Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Alexandra Meeks, CNN - CNN on MSN.com
9/17/21
Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's four children have tested positive for Covid-19, his office said in a statement Friday.
Read Full Story on cnn.com
