Two people killed in mid-air helicopter, plane collision in Arizona
Two people killed in mid-air helicopter, plane collision in Arizona
Celine Castronuovo - The Hill on MSN.com
10/1/21
Two people aboard a helicopter were killed Friday morning when it collided with an airplane as they were flying near an airport southeast of Phoenix, according to police.
Read Full Story on thehill.com
