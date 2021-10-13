Two state hospital workers charged in Kansas sex offender's escape
Two state hospital workers charged in Kansas sex offender's escape
AP Wire - FOX4 Kansas City
10/13/21
Two employees at Larned State Hospital have been charged with helping convicted sexual offender John Freeman Colt escape from the hospital last summer.
