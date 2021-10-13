U.S.-Canada land border will reopen to foreign travelers. What this means for Vermont.
U.S.-Canada land border will reopen to foreign travelers. What this means for Vermont.
Elizabeth Murray, The Burlington Free Press - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
10/13/21
The U.S.-Canada border will soon reopen to foreign travelers hoping to come into the U.S. by land. What does this mean for Vermont?
