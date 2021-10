U.S. Gold Corp. Outlines 2021 Field Season Activities and Provides Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study for the CK Gold Project

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) ("U.S. Gold" or the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on its CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The Company saw considerable activity at the CK Gold Project during the summer,