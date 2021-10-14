U.S. Marshals Are Searching For NH Child Assault Suspect
U.S. Marshals Are Searching For NH Child Assault Suspect
Tony Schinella - Patch on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Logan McCallister Graham is wanted on a second-degree assault charge out of Belknap County. He failed to appear in court. Have you seen him?
Read Full Story on patch.com
