U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley says he didn't know about Deere strike, isn't familiar with the issues
U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley says he didn't know about Deere strike, isn't familiar with the issues
Brianne Pfannenstiel - Des Moines Register on MSN.com
10/14/21
I don't know the issues that are at stake. And I didn't even know they were on strike, except you told me,' Grassley told reporters
Read Full Story on desmoinesregister.com
