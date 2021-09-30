U.S. Senate narrowly confirms Montanan Stone-Manning as BLM director
U.S. Senate narrowly confirms Montanan Stone-Manning as BLM director
Mike Dennison - KTVH
9/30/21
Manning, after a months-long partisan battle, won confirmation Thursday as the new director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, on a 50-45 vote.
