UA medical student fighting stigma in Black community gets surprise $50,000 scholarship
Julie Luchetta - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/11/21
ElevateMeD, a nonprofit that supports medical students from underrepresented backgrounds, surprised Caylan Moore at a fundraiser in Scottsdale.
