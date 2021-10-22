UA System says employees must get COVID-19 vaccine
UA System says employees must get COVID-19 vaccine
WVTM 13 Digital - WVTM 13 on MSN.com
10/22/21
The University of Alabama System announced Friday that employees must comply with President Joe Biden’s federal order mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read Full Story on wvtm13.com
