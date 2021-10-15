UAPD to Host Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Class
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Peru Sweet Onions Meet Year-Round Demand
West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result for October 10 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh
TikTok adds yet another devious challenge for an already overwhelmed school system
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Tire Pros Unveils New Programs, Tools to Help Enhance Consumer Experience
North Idaho home designed by DIY Network show ‘Blog Cabin’ hits the market for $4.5 million
Idaho Falls Mayor proclaims ‘Operation Appreciation’ week to support healthcare workers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Post Falls Coeur d'Alene football
Dexter, Pogachar vie for Hamilton Ward 2 seat
5 things we learned from the Wizards in preseason
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Meridian City Council incumbents raise far more campaign money than 2019 candidates did
Los Gatos teen sex party mom was partying again after fleeing to Idaho
THE FRONT ROW WITH JASON ELLIOTT: Time for area soccer teams to finish it right
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
East Idaho Eats: Customers come from far and wide to sample the menu at Manwaring Cheese
North Idaho Now Episode 74: Headlines from 10/13 thru 10/15
Local Movie “The Snow Cabin” will be in theaters soon
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UAPD to Host Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Class
@uarkanasas - University of Arkansas
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
The class will be from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Maple Hill South Room 145, and it offers strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event.
Read Full Story on news.uark.edu
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Police, fire chiefs propose joint training center
Northside's Brandon Bailey is ready to put emotional loss to Conway aside and move forward
🌱Benton County Continues Budget Talks + Oz Trails Off-Road Event
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL