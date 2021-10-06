UFC legend B.J. Penn announces intent to run for governor of Hawaii
UFC legend B.J. Penn announces intent to run for governor of Hawaii
Karim Zidan - Bloody Elbow
10/6/21
The UFC Hall of Famer announced his intention to run for governor of Hawaii in a statement on social media accompanied by a montage from the 2006 film "300."
Read Full Story on bloodyelbow.com
