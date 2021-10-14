UFOs spotted over New Jersey city may have been drones
UFOs spotted over New Jersey city may have been drones
Ben Hooper - UPI.com
10/14/21
Residents of a New Jersey city spotted a series of mysterious lights in the night sky, and at least one expert said the cause may have been drones practicing for a light show.
