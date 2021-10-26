United adds 18 new flights between Washington D.C. and Newark
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'That win was definitely for Matiss': Blue Jackets rout Arizona Coyotes, 8-2, in emotional season-opener
KRQE Newsfeed: Ethics complaint, Guilty verdict, Breezy spots, Bus brawl, Major upgrades
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bill Kirby: Halloween memories are filling up the treat bag
The Lonesome Polecat: Morgan's record-setting comeback and other things
David Gregory outraises Scott Fitzpatrick in Q3
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Bill Kirby: Halloween memories are filling up the treat bag
City Council Looking at Same or Lower Tax Rate
God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XIII
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Lonesome Polecat: Morgan's record-setting comeback and other things
Football: Sidney beats Stebbins, stays in MVL Valley title hunt
'They start calling you Hitler': Why Disneyland has some of the most toxic fans on the internet
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
United adds 18 new flights between Washington D.C. and Newark
Larry Higgs |
[email protected]
- NJ.com on MSN.com
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The coronavirus left 18 new flights between Newark Airport and Washington D.C. on the tarmac, but United Airlines will begin flying them starting Sunday.
Read Full Story on nj.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Newspaper Carrier Files Suit Over Sheriff Confrontation: Reports
Wizards rookie Corey Kispert reacts to viral facial expression
Betting: Sun Devils Two-Possession Favorites Over Washington State
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL