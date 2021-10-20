United States launches bid to host men's, women's Rugby World Cups
United States launches bid to host men's, women's Rugby World Cups
Tom Hamilton - ESPN
10/20/21
The USA has launched its joint bid to host the men's Rugby World Cup in 2027 or 2031, and the women's Rugby World Cup in 2029.
Read Full Story on espn.com
