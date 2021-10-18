University of Akron student from Haiti says kidnappings create fear
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
How did Ronnie Tutt die? Iconic drummer, 83, played for Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
LSU football coaching search: Who are the candidates to replace Ed Orgeron?
NFL picks: Predictions for Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans | Monday Night Football, Week 6
What was Elvis Presley drummer Ronnie Tutt’s cause of death?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
State defends Lee's school mask opt-out order with expert who claims masks don't work
Lane Kiffin should be next LSU coach with Ed Orgeron era ending
How did Ronnie Tutt die? Iconic drummer, 83, played for Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
After Seminary Shutdowns, Russia Enacts Ministry Training Regulations
LSU's 11 best coaching candidates to replace Ed Orgeron, from Jimbo Fisher to Joe Brady
State defends Lee's school mask opt-out order with expert who claims masks don't work
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis Presley, dead at 83
LSU football coaching search: Who are the candidates to replace Ed Orgeron?
NFL picks: Predictions for Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans | Monday Night Football, Week 6
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
University of Akron student from Haiti says kidnappings create fear
Bob Jones - Cleveland
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Bilou Isaac loves his native country of Haiti for its beautiful landscape, unique culture, and friendly people.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran Pass Rusher Whitney Mercilus
COVID-19 in schools: Hundreds of Ohio kids exempt from mask policies
Ohio State moving on up in the AP Top 25 Poll
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL