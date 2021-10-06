University of Jamestown announces UJ Accelerated division that will be located in Phoenix
University of Jamestown announces UJ Accelerated division that will be located in Phoenix
Masaki Ova - Jamestown Sun
10/6/21
UJ Accelerated will offer short courses and certificates in high-demand job areas such as health care, business, leadership and technology.
