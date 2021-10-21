University of Kentucky fraternity member dies of 'presumed alcohol toxicity'
University of Kentucky fraternity member dies of 'presumed alcohol toxicity'
Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com - Cleveland.com
10/21/21
The University of Kentucky has suspended all activities at FarmHouse Fraternity following Monday’s death of freshman Thomas Hazelwood, 18.
