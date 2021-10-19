University of North Carolina can consider race in admissions, federal judge rules
University of North Carolina can consider race in admissions, federal judge rules
Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY - YAHOO!News
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The University of North Carolina's use of race in its admissions process is constitutional, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
