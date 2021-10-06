Unvaccinated health workers to be laid off from Long Beach hospitals
Brandon Richardson - Long Beach Post
10/6/21
The deadline for California health workers to get their mandatory COVID-19 vaccine has come and gone. And here in Long Beach, there are some holdouts that face termination.
Read Full Story on lbpost.com
