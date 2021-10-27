UPDATE: Florida Surgeon General responds to request to leave senator's office for not wearing a face mask
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Spaghetti squash: Here's how easy it is to cook this delicious, healthy fall vegetable
Evansville's Smokin Pig BBQ is back in business, for awhile
Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Save the Earth. Help the monarchs
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Pharmacists report harder time filling job openings during pandemic
Ellis Entertainment has plans to open racing machine venue in Towne Square Mall
Owensboro child diagnosed with rare, untreatable genetic disorder
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ellis Park improvements planned, new Owensboro facilty in 2023
4 recent heart care partnerships
Pharmacists report harder time filling job openings during pandemic
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ellis Projects HHR Facility to Add $6M a Year in Purses
Owensboro child diagnosed with rare, untreatable genetic disorder
Firefighters sharpen skills with vehicle extraction training in Owensboro
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UPDATE: Florida Surgeon General responds to request to leave senator's office for not wearing a face mask
WCJB Staff - Gainesville WCJB-TV on MSN.com
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
He said having a conversation while wearing a mask is not something he finds productive when other options are available.
Read Full Story on wcjb.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
As Fort Lauderdale leaders push for a cultural venue, some want to see a park at the 'One Stop Shop' site
Teacher At John A. Ferguson High Under Investigation For Alleged "Impropriety" With Student
Noles News: Is Florida State a top 50 team this season?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL