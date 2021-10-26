US Marshals CUFFED Task Force awarded high honors
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Chloe attracts the stars at outdoor eco-show in Paris
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Will the Saints rule the redzone without Taysom Hill?
Banh Mi Boys is bringing Vietnamese-style po’boys from New Orleans to Portland
Celebrate the lives of pets past and present at Heaven's Pets with pet blessings and a second line
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Halloween In Metairie: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
Children’s Hospital New Orleans Opens Emergency Room in Metarie
Will Sutton: New Orleans shows it cares about a safe Carnival season. Do other parishes?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Halloween In Metairie: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
Children’s Hospital New Orleans Opens Emergency Room in Metarie
Oracle Lighting Launches RAM Rebel/TRX Front Bumper Flush LED Light Bar System During 2021 SEMA Expo
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey Chestnut Heads to LSU for Pizza Eating Competition
Children’s Hospital New Orleans Opens Emergency Room in Metarie
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut to defend pizza eating record at Fat Boy's Pizza in Baton Rouge
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
US Marshals CUFFED Task Force awarded high honors
Erin Noon - WOWKtv
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia’s CUFFED Task Force has received the 40th Director’s Honorary Award. They were recognized as one of the
Read Full Story on wowktv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Joe Manchin listens to WV climate activists. But does he hear them?
WATCH: Neal Brown Surpises Kicker Casey Legg with a Scholarship
Peoples Bancorp Inc. Elects New Director
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL