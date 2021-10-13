USD prepares for road test at Northern Iowa
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
It wasn’t perfect, but Jazz show ability to correct mistakes in win over Kings
I paid £299 to stay at the Britannia Hotel in a bedroom with no window - and I've never felt so ripped off in my life
‘LeBron Won In the Game of Life’: Savannah James’ New Look Stirs Up a Frenzy on Social Media, Fans Bring Up LeBron
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Lakers' Frank Vogel attributes Anthony Davis-Dwight Howard altercation to 'defensive miscue'
SEC Power Rankings - Week 3
Bulls’ new-look bench mob is searching for an identity this season
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Maine’s surge in home schooling during COVID has slowed, but numbers still high
Lakers say they’re not sweating early adversity
Painting the picture of Norman Powell’s grind
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
EDITORIAL: Maine community colleges can help address workforce needs by 'moving at the speed of business'
Maine colleges: UMaine men’s hockey skates to 3-3 tie with Sacred Heart
It wasn’t perfect, but Jazz show ability to correct mistakes in win over Kings
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Russell Westbrook addresses sideline flare-up, Lakers slow start
WIAA cross country: Manny Putz, Onalaska boys win Division 1 sectional
Former Lewiston standout Bilal Hersi adapting to Division I soccer at Siena
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
USD prepares for road test at Northern Iowa
Sean Bower - KELOLAND News
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The University of South Dakota Football team will seek its third consecutive win as they visit Northern Iowa on Saturday.
Read Full Story on keloland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Squashes Oklahoma State's Undefeated Season
Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OSU's loss at Iowa State
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State score: Cyclones upset previously unbeaten Cowboys, shaking up Big 12 race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL