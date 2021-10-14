USDA Launches First Phase of Soil Carbon Monitoring Efforts
USDA Launches First Phase of Soil Carbon Monitoring Efforts
Courtesy of U.S. Dept. of Agriculture - Dodge City Daily Globe
10/14/21
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $10 million in a new initiative to sample, measure, and monitor soil carbon on Conservation Reserve Program acres to better quantif
