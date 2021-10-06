Vale holds back early Ontario surge to subdue Tigers, 41-6
By Pat Caldwell - The Enterprise - Malheur Enterprise
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
Nathan Kimball piled up 117 rushing yards and the Viking's scored 41 unanswered points to blow past visiting Ontario Friday night.
Read Full Story on malheurenterprise.com
