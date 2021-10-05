Vancouver vertical farm grows with new name, tactics, ambitions
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Filmed in southeast NC, ‘One Summer’ premiering on Hallmark Sunday
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Need to attend a support group? Wilmington-area support groups meet daily
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
COVID-19 booster shot: What you need to know about getting one in the Wilmington area
Need to attend a support group? Wilmington-area support groups meet daily
Cape Fear’s first build-for-rent neighborhood coming to the Riverlights community
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
COVID-19 booster shot: What you need to know about getting one in the Wilmington area
Need to attend a support group? Wilmington-area support groups meet daily
Carr’s Academy owner, employee sentenced for repeatedly striking children with belt
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Recruiting ladder: Burns and New Hanover running backs make the Week 7 list
COVID-19 booster shot: What you need to know about getting one in the Wilmington area
10 hair-raising haunted destinations for North Carolina travelers
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Vancouver vertical farm grows with new name, tactics, ambitions
Will Campbell - The Columbian
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
A lot has changed for a local indoor vertical farming operation growing microgreens and other edible plants in the old HP building near Fisher’s Landing.
Read Full Story on columbian.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Kuker-Ranken "Precision takes flight" roadshow announced
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Washington Spirit players ask owner Steve Baldwin to sell stake
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL