Velda "Jeannie" Jean Volz
Velda "Jeannie" Jean Volz
Obituaries - News 8000
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Velda “Jeannie” Volz, age 91, of Neillsville, WI died Friday, October 8, 2021 at the House of the Dove Hospice Home in Marshfield, WI. Velda Jean Lewerenz was born on November 21, 1929 in Neillsville,
Read Full Story on news8000.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
