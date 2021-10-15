Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos of victims in Venezuela
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos of victims in Venezuela
Associated Press - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Sean Fiore, from Burlington, acknowledged using a communications app to ask a woman to make videos of the torture of a boy and the killing of a man.
Read Full Story on burlingtonfreepress.com
