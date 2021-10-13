Vermont reports 327 new Covid cases, bringing 7-day average to record high
Vermont reports 327 new Covid cases, bringing 7-day average to record high
Mike Dougherty - VTDigger
10/13/21
The rolling average of new cases per day receded for more than a week after the previous high of 219 last month, but it has now rebounded to 245.
Read Full Story on vtdigger.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Q and A: Bennington author discusses new WWII book
Rutland senior workout group gets back to business
Snelling Center for Government announces the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2022
