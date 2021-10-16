Vernon Economic Development Association welcomes new board members
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Denver Film Festival Returns With In-Person Event for 2021!
6 Cool Denver Murals By One Very Cool Local Artist
Fiddler's Green Reveals 2021 Concert Lineup
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ready to Up Your Chicken Wing Game? Here's How.
Spice Up Your Pizza (and Your Life) With the Most Adventurous Topping Combinations in Denver
Outdoor Dining Solutions: Ranked From Worst to Best
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Colorado State-cations: Your Room Is Ready at These Haunted Hotels
Have You Heard of the Infamous Colorado 'Killdozer'? Well, Now You Have!
Tips to Make the Most of Your End-of-Summer Car Cleaning
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2 Tigers at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
Denver Art Museum shakes off the stuffiness as it unveils a $150 million, forward-looking overhaul
The Colfax Marathon Returns After More Than 2 Years
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'The Great Colorado Air Show' Takes Flight This Weekend!
Colorado State-cations: Your Room Is Ready at These Haunted Hotels
The Colfax Marathon Returns After More Than 2 Years
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Vernon Economic Development Association welcomes new board members
Kathy Neidert VEDA Board member - La Crosse Tribune
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
I want to introduce you to five dynamic women who have joined the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) Board of Directors. First to join of the five is Jenny Seiler
Read Full Story on lacrossetribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Wisconsin high school football playoff field set: Which Western Wisconsin teams are in?
Trump Is Pushing Former Reality TV Star Sean Duffy to Enter Wisconsin Gubernatorial Race
Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files suit alleging law enforcement conspired with shooter
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL