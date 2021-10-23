'Very gruesome': Tennessee hunter found shot multiple times on his rental property
'Very gruesome': Tennessee hunter found shot multiple times on his rental property
Stephanie Langston - My ArkLaMiss
10/23/21
Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher says 55-year-old Timothy Ring was found shot multiple times on his rental property.
