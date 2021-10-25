VGM calls for presentations
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
VGM calls for presentations
HME News - HME News
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
VGM is now accepting proposals from prospective speakers for its annual Heartland Conference. Organizers are looking for speakers to offer their expertise on a variety of topics, including respiratory,
Read Full Story on hmenews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Rainfall slows fieldwork, but Iowa harvest ahead of normal
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says no fine or reprimand for Iowa State after field storming
Iowa solidifying COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans for kids ages 5-11
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL