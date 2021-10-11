Victim in bar shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
College GameDay live stream from Texas vs. Oklahoma
NY Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Week 5 preview, prediction as Big Blue seeks another upset
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas football: Razorbacks take 10-0 lead on 85-yard TD catch by Treylon Burks
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NFL Says Cowboys Offensive Lineman La’el Collins Bribed Drug-Testing Official
Cowboys Jettisoning Jaylon: Too Many Bucks, Not Enough Bang
Texas Picked Second In Big 12 Women’s Preseason Poll
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Car in Fulton River District Shooting Tied to Dallas Rental Car Fraud Ring, Investigators Say
‘He was a light’: Kyle Whittingham and the Utes say goodbye to Aaron Lowe at Texas funeral
Cooper doesn't hide what he's thinking with Cowboys rolling
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations in Dallas-Fort Worth continue to fall after summer surge
Car in Fulton River District Shooting Tied to Dallas Rental Car Fraud Ring, Investigators Say
Coyotes fall to Dallas in El Paso for first preseason loss
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
North Dallas Residents Cope With Anxiety As Tornado Anniversary Approaches
Bevo’s Daily Roundup: It’s not looking good for former Texas HC Mack Brown, North Carolina
Dallas Mavs Day Off: Luka, Dirk, Cowboys, Backyard Fun
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Victim in bar shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27
ABC News - ABC
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Authorities have released the name of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a weekend shootout at a busy St. Paul bar
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Walt Disney World's 'Star Wars'-Themed Hotel Officially Has an Opening Date!
Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule Released
What Is a Life-Saving Divorce?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL