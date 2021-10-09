Volleyball: Columbus crushes Southeast
Volleyball: Columbus crushes Southeast
Nate Tenopir - Columbus Telegram
10/9/21
Columbus High volleyball carried over some momentum from the back half of Tuesday's triangular and won in straight sets over Southeast on Thursday at home - 25-14, 25-21, 25-21.
Read Full Story on columbustelegram.com
