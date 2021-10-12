Volunteers of America of North Louisiana receives grant to combat food insecurities
Volunteers of America of North Louisiana receives grant to combat food insecurities
Makenzie Boucher - Shreveport Times
10/12/21
Volunteers of America of Northwest Louisiana were chosen as one of six recipients by Louisiana Healthcare Connections.
Read Full Story on shreveporttimes.com
