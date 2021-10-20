Walgreens begins testing drone delivery in Texas
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jim Henson’s Farewell: Revisit the “Nice, Friendly” Memorial Service at St. John the Divine (1990)
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Flashes set to tackle Greenville-St. Joe
Maryland’s AngelWing Project takes audiences to Beale Street
What do Kapler’s players think of him? We asked the minor leaguers he managed between playing MLB seasons
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
SPCA in NC is first animal shelter to receive special grant from actress Katherine Heigl
How ESPN’s Football Power Index has ECU’s final six games playing out
Alabama, Auburn make final 5 for Pike Road 4-star DL Khurtiss Perry
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WHS volleyball in attack mode
CNN’s John King says he has MS, grateful for vaccinations
Children under 10 are using social media. Here's how parents can help them stay safe online
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Singer Peabo Bryson Announced at Warner Theatre
Children under 10 are using social media. Here's how parents can help them stay safe online
Police face questions after a woman's body is found in a police van in Alabama
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Walgreens begins testing drone delivery in Texas
ABC News - ABC
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Walgreens will start flying packages by drone to residents in a Texas city in partnership with Google’s drone-making affiliate Wing
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Alphabet's Wing is bringing its drone delivery service to Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot 2021
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Out on Stage for Moving Performance of "Three Wooden Crosses" in Dallas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL