Walk at Youngstown State University set to raise funds for Alzheimer's care, research
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Death Cab for Cutie unveil 20th anniversary reissue of The Photo Album
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
British Columbians can soon fly out of Bellingham again
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
House shows return — with caution, hope and grooving tunes
Several rest areas along I-5 closed in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties
Haaland returns, scores 2 for Dortmund to go top in Germany
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
House shows return — with caution, hope and grooving tunes
Several rest areas along I-5 closed in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties
Whatcom County sees 2 more COVID-related deaths, 58 more cases reported Friday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Baker Lake Trail admitted to Old-Growth Forest Network
How could a federal bill impact Whatcom and Bellingham’s climate action?
Chuckanut Brewery expands into Portland, sells its Bellingham, Wash., location, plans more packaging
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Walk at Youngstown State University set to raise funds for Alzheimer's care, research
Hanna Erdmann - WYTV
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
The walk helps raise money to provide funding for Alzheimer’s care and support of local families, as well as research. Over the last t
Read Full Story on wkbn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio marijuana industry, clamoring for reform, may finally get its wish
Hot off the press: Ohio Stadium dedicated on Oct. 22, 1922
Ghostly legends: Ohio State Reformatory, Malabar Farm among Richland County sites rich in lore
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL