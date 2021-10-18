Walk It Off, Again: Atlanta Widens Lead Over Dodgers
Walk It Off, Again: Atlanta Widens Lead Over Dodgers
Scott Miller - New York Times
10/18/21
Thrilling wins in consecutive games, both decided in their last at-bat, have Atlanta heading to Los Angeles with some breathing room ahead of Game 3.
