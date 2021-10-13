Walters: Will new measures fix California's colleges?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Best Buy continues healthcare push with Current Health acquisition
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Blood donations drop to critically low levels
ANOTHER VIEW: Administrators of U of I system strive to prevent high school graduates from leaving Illinois
Peoria's police chief has an officer-recruitment plan. Why he's focusing on a new direction
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Peoria-Area Unemployment Rate Increases: Latest Data
Listening session brings dialogue about Covid mandates
Peoria City Council updates guidelines for short-term rentals
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
National Weather Service Confirms 5 Tornadoes in Central Illinois Counties Monday
Peoria-Area Unemployment Rate Increases: Latest Data
Listening session brings dialogue about Covid mandates
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Peoria’s East Bluff Community Center hosting ‘Bids for the Bluff,’ raising awareness about offered programs, services
Late orders and no pretzels: School cafeterias near Peoria struggle with supply chain
Kindred: Varsity boys to seventh-grade girls, it’s all basketball for hoops-loving Dave Witzig
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Walters: Will new measures fix California's colleges?
Dan Walters - Mercury News
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Making it easier for students to begin higher education in community colleges and transfer into UC and the state university systems.
Read Full Story on mercurynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Family mourns father killed by single shot fired outside of Fresno home
City of Fresno sets opening date for new animal shelter, asks citizens for donations
Pro-life group says vaccine protest curbs too broad in California
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL