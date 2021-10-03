Washington Football Team lose TE Logan Thomas, guard Brandon Scherff to injuries
Washington Football Team lose TE Logan Thomas, guard Brandon Scherff to injuries
John Keim - ESPN
10/3/21
Washington tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) and guard Brandon Scherff (knee) were ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Read Full Story on espn.com
